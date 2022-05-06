Luxurious Sooke home a lottery win away

Whether you’re feeling lucky or just want to support a worthy cause, a gorgeous home in Sooke perched on a cliff overlooking stunning ocean views could be a winning ticket away in this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery.

The 1,041 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom Moonlight Bay Ocean Cottage is furnished with the latest in accessories and high-end appliances and comes with $1.35 million in cash and 2022 BMW x3 xDrive 30e plug-in hybrid for a total prize package valued at more than $2.5 million.

It’s one of nine grand prize homes up for grabs as part of the Hometown Heroes Lottery 2022, which supports the hospital foundations and research at Vancouver General Hospital and University of B.C. Hospital. Ticket purchases also support funding for specialized adult health services, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research, Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

In addition, funds raised through the lottery go toward the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund for mental health support for burn survivors and firefighters and the Home Away program, which provides accommodations to burn and trauma survivors at the Burn Fund Centre in Vancouver.

“As the pandemic continues to challenge fundraising efforts, we want to thank all British Columbians who have purchased tickets for the Hometown Heroes Lottery,” Jeff Sauve’, executive director of the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association said in a media release.

“Over the past two years, we have taken our survivor support programs to virtual to continue to serve burn survivors of all ages. As we transition back to in-person events, we are hopeful for the future of these programs and are excited for Burn Camp to return to Squamish this summer.

The medical teams at VGH and UBC Hospital and many other health care centres are grateful for the generous support of the Hometown Heroes Lottery, said Angela Chapman, president and CEO of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

Three-packs of tickets for Hometown Heroes main lottery are $75, seven-packs cost $125, 21-packs cost $300, and 40-packs are available as well for $500.

There is also a 50/50 Plus lottery with a maximum jackpot that could reach $2.43 million, with two-packs of tickets for $15, six-packs for$30, 20-packs for $60, and 40-pack for $80.

The Daily Cash Plus Game for a cash prize of $30,000 has two-packs for $25, six-packs for $50, and a 12-pack for $75.

Tickets went on sale on April 12 and are available online at heroeslottery.com, at all London Drug Stores, or by calling 1-866-597-4376 toll free.

Views of all of the prize homes are available at that website as well.

lotterySookeWest Shore