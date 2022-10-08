Official routes for the running races that will course streets in Victoria and Oak Bay on Oct. 9. (Courtesy Royal Victoria Marathon)

Marathon races expected to bring 8,000-plus runners to Victoria, Oak Bay streets

Rolling road closures starting Saturday mean drivers should expect delays

Runners of all stripes take their mark this weekend as the Royal Victoria Marathon returns to area streets.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), more than 8,000 are registered for the marathon early start at 6:30 a.m., the 8 km that starts at 7:15 a.m., the marathon and half marathon main start at 8 a.m. and the Thrifty Foods Kids Run at 11 a.m.

Road closures along the routes will impact vehicle travel in Victoria and Oak Bay with roads reopening on a rolling schedule shortly after the last participant passes.

Organizers expect all participants will be finished by 2 p.m.

Belleville Street will close from Oswego Street to Government Street and Menzies Street from Belleville Street to Quebec Street starting Saturday at 10 a.m. to put in services for the Sunday event. Those will reopen by 4 p.m. Sunday.

Road closure expectations announced Oct. 4 for the Oct. 9 running race that will course through Victoria and Oak Bay. (Courtesy Royal Victoria Marathon)

Road closures throughout Saturday include Dallas Road west of Cook Street along the harbour. Impacted areas include the Inner Harbour, James Bay, Beacon Hill Park, Fairfield, and south Oak Bay.

The Royal Victoria Marathon is a Boston qualifier and part of the BC Marathon Championships.

