Massive Marine Garage Sale returns this weekend

Dozens of vendors bring marine goods to Victoria to raise funds for the Maritime Museum of B.C.

A traditional garage sale returns this fall with all things marine related.

The 17th annual Massive Marine Garage Sale hits Victoria Oct. 17 to raise funds for the Maritime Museum of B.C.

This popular annual event returns at last for those who love boating, fishing and outdoor sports.

The museum expects dozens of marine vendors from across Vancouver Island for the outdoor sale in the back lot at Capitol Iron, accessed by Discovery Street.

“Since the pandemic hit in early 2020, the Maritime Museum of B.C. has missed two of our regular spring sales,” said Anya Baker, the events and development coordinator, in a statement. “This special fall sale, held for the first time on the waterfront with our sponsor Capital Iron, is also our first big event of the year. We can’t wait to see everyone.”

Buyers can expect anything and everything in, around, outside, or related to boats.

Proceeds support the Maritime Museum of B.C. operations and help with running school and public programs. Coffee, hot chocolate, and pastries are available by donation, and a hot dog vendor will be onsite. A 50/50 raffle also offers two draws.

Early birds with a $10 ticket can get in at 8:40 a.m. General admission is $5 (children under 12 are free) from 9 a.m. to noon.

