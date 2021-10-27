Meet the Robinsons: Come one, come all, to spooky Sewell Road in Colwood

When Kayla Robinson looks outside her house this time of year, she expects to see one thing, her husband Curtis, working on his Halloween display.

The Robinsons used to live in the Kettle Creek area of Langford but moved this past year up onto Sewell Road in Colwood, a steep climb up the side of Triangle Mountain.

“We’re a bit concerned nobody would take the hike,” she said.

Curtis said normally 200 trick-or-treaters would come by and see his display but neighbours said in his new location he could expect maybe 15 or 20.

The collection started with one of the dinosaur skeletons, then it grew piece by piece. He tries to buy the items off-season but had to scramble to buy the twelve-foot tall skeleton, which was sold out the next day.

He said he chose Halloween because he prefers the figurines to blow up decorations, which are more commonplace around Christmastime.

Both Curtis and Kayla said their kids have grown to love it.

“My two-year-old daughter refers to the big 12-foot-tall skeleton as ‘Boo,’ and they come up with names for every single one of these things that talk,” Kayla said. “It’s been kind of cute that they have fallen in love with the magic of Halloween and these being spooky.”

Kayla added the hardest thing about the whole process is finding somewhere to store everything when Halloween is over.

Curtis and Kayla welcome anyone who wants to see the display to come by 3342 Sewell Rd. on Halloween. Their house is featured on this map of the most decorated Halloween houses in Greater Victoria.

Curtis Robinson said his kids have grown up with the display, so it doesn’t scare them. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Robinson family’s full Halloween display can be seen at 3342 Sewell Rd. in Colwood. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)