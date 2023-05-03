Metchosin wildlife rehab centre launches latest eagle cam star

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin suggests checking out its critter cam to catch glimpses of an eagle currently in care. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

A glimpse of tail feathers is all one may see at first of an eagle in care at a Metchosin rehab centre.

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre suggests now is a good time for folks to check in on its critter camera live stream.

Wild ARC staff and volunteers treated 2,459 animals from across the region last year. Among this year’s residents is a bald eagle that has found its perch in the rafters of flight pen B.

With multiple cameras in the animal enclosures – the view changes as new animal action is detected. Right now the eagle is in residence visible most often in the top left corner of the livestream.

Find the critter cam online at spca.bc.ca/programs-services/wildlife-rehabilitation/wild-arc-critter-cam.

Wildlife watching remotely is a popular pastime.

Greater Victoria was once a hub of live nest cameras hosted by Hancock Wildlife Foundation. It doesn’t have any live Island feeds at the moment, but Lower Mainland nests continue to draw viewers and fans. Fans of a White Rock nest celebrated a first egg March 17 followed by a second three days later. Eggs take around 37 days to hatch.

Cameras do show seaside wildlife live 24 hours a day at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve at the eastern entrance to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Find those feeds online at racerocks.ca/video-cameras.

Explore.org also has a mass array of wildlife viewing.

Spot some north Island wildlife with several cameras coming soon showing popular whale rubbing beaches and remote viewing points in the Broughton Archipelago – places many people will never visit.

Already live for the season is one poised near Hanson Island to showcase a favourite haul-out spot for steller sea lions. Check out the live camera and find links to curated highlights at explore.org/livecams/orcas/orcalab-steller-sea-lion-haulout.

