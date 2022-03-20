More than $131,000 in My Great Neighbourhood grants up for grabs in Victoria

Annual city program offers up to $5,000 for community projects, $1,000 for activities

Bright ideas that would bring vibrant Victoria neighbourhoods together through projects and activities will be collected through applications for the city’s My Great Neighbourhood grants.

The program was developed to support connected neighbourhoods with funding of up to $5,000 for community resiliency projects, and up to $1,000 for community-building activities.

This year $131,330 of funding is available and applications – accepted starting April 1 – will be reviewed on a monthly basis until the closing date on Oct. 31. More than $755,000 in grants have supported 250 community projects in Victoria since 2016.

The city’s neighbourhood team is hosting a virtual lunch and learn event March 16 to provide residents with more details about the program and have questions answered by staff. To register, visit victoria.ca and click on the news link to My Great Neighbourhood Grants.

