More Victoria restaurants staying open for Christmas as diners seek options

Steamship Bar and Grill will offer a holiday menu that features turkey, ham and prime rib: oh my!

The restaurant is in the holiday spirit with lights, decorations and a Christmas tree. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

For those who don’t shine in the kitchen – or simply don’t want to do dishes on Christmas – more and more people are choosing to eat out on Dec. 25.

Even though there is no place like home during the holidays, sometimes the best gift of all is not having to spend the day cooking and cleaning.

Steamship Grill and Bar is one restaurant willing to take in everyone from holiday stragglers to full families and parties. Steamship will be serving up delights with a view with their holiday menu specifically for Dec. 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – with a brunch also set for New Year’s Day.

The holiday menu features a three-course meal and cocktails, starting when they open at 11 a.m.

With railings decorated with lights and greenery, a crackling fireplace in the corner and a Christmas tree at the centre of the room, Steamship aims to be a cosy place to enjoy time with friends and family.

If you accidentally overcook your turkey or your dog helps themselves to the treats on the counter, Steamship’s holiday menu includes a full turkey meal with all the fixings, prime rib and honey-glazed ham.

Manager Eric Reed said Steamship made the choice to open up for the holidays because they saw there was a need among many. With hotel restaurants packed and more people calling to inquire about holiday tables, opening up for the holidays was a gift he had to give.

“I just think there is a need in the community,” Reed said. “I mean, a lot of people don’t want to cook on Christmas. You see it with so many people going to hotels for the big extravagant dinner, but there is also couples that need a place to go and it’s just nice to be there for them.”

Being open on the holiday gives couples old and young a place to go, without the work of cooking a large or intricate meal for just two, Reed said.

The restaurant also offers large groups or parties a beautiful place to host company dinners, large family gatherings and more.

In addition to a holiday feast, Steamship will also have holiday-themed cocktails for those who need more than just the Christmas spirit.

With classics like eggnog and specialties like the Steamship Winter Warmer, Reed said the menu has been curated with popular options that people have loved in the past.

This holiday menu was inspired by the popularity of the thanksgiving menu Steamship created, Reed said, which also featured a turkey dinner that prompted rave reviews.

Though last week’s wind has forced Steamship to deconstruct the patio, it is set to be covered and heated for the holidays, allowing guests to take in the sights of the harbour.

Reed said they are still taking reservations, but that people interested should call soon.

10 Acres Commons will also host a Christmas dinner, with two seatings at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations for these seatings are required and staff said spaces are filling quickly. The Courtney Room in The Magnolia Hotel & Spa is also open at 4 p.m., and will be requiring reservations for dinner.

Nautical Nellie’s Steak and Seafood House will open at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day and staff said that while reservations are not required, they are recommended.

