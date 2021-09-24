Motorcycle event rolls into Esquimalt to raise toys, cash for kids at Christmas

Capital City Toy Run runs Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. rain or shine

Hot cars and other vehicles will appear alongside motorcycles and holiday-themed fun during the Capital City Toy Run 2021 set for this weekend. (Captial City Toy Run 2021/Facebook)

The Capital City Toy Run is back with its second drive-thru toy donation.

The event usually held at the Victoria Flying Club – after a cruise from Oak Bay Marina out to the Saanich Peninsula – shifts for a second year to the Carlton Club at 900 Carlton Tce. this Sunday (Sept. 26) in Esquimalt.

The ride traditionally entails a group of motorcycles hitting the streets for a cause, but this year, organizer Jeremy Vail hopes to see some classic cars as well.

Sticking to the theme of Christmas – the holiday the donations are destined for – there will be sweets and treats for riders and drivers. Neighbours on foot are also welcome to come by and see the vehicles and make donations.

The event is open to all ages. Provincial health and safety protocols will be in place.

Vail expects there may be a surprise visitor from the North Pole (who is not Santa Claus) and what’s billed as the world’s largest inflatable donation toy box.

Guests are invited to bring unwrapped, unused toys, teen gear and cash donations to support the Zone 91.3 radio station’s annual toy drive in December.

The eighth Capital City Toy Run is Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

