Local artist Jesse Campbell is leading the painting of a mural adjacent to Layritz Park’s soccer turf field in Saanich. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Mural takes shape at Layritz Park in Saanich

Next phase of community canvas mural project to emphasize community-led murals

Work on the third and final mural for Saanich’s community canvas mural project is now underway at Layritz Park. Painting began on Sept. 21.

Local artist and Saanich resident Jesse Campbell was selected to design and paint the mural, with contributions from Tsarlip First Nation artist Chazz Elliott.

“I lived in Saanich for many years and always thought that there was an opportunity for more public art,” Campbell said in a news release. “That’s why when I saw the call for artists as part of this program, I jumped at the chance.”

Campbell has been a professional artist since 2010 and has been contributing art pieces throughout the Greater Victoria region and beyond.

The artist, who is of Michif (Métis), Salteaux, Cree, Scottish and English ancestry, recently completed a mural of Métis matriarch Valarie Campbell for Calgary’s BUMP Festival.

Outside of his artwork, Campbell mentors youth on mural painting as well as teaches different forms of Indigenous art found across North America.

“Becoming an artist was a career path that picked me in a way,” he said. “I’ve tried many professions, but mural painting and art was always a passion of mine and I’m very happy to be able to do this full time.”

The mural is expected to be completed by mid-October. Claire Crawford’s mural at the entrance to Cedar Hill Recreations and Arts Centre and Sarah Jim’s mural at Beckwith Park are now completed and ready for viewing.

The next phase of the district’s community canvas mural project will emphasize support for community-led murals.

