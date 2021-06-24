St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations on June 24 are part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly summer events. (Black Press Media file photo)

St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations on June 24 are part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly summer events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Music and poutine on tap in Victoria for St. Jean Baptiste Day

June 24 celebrations for Victoria’s French-speaking community happen in Boomerang Court

The Victoria Francophone Society (La Société Francophone de Victoria) is celebrating St. Jean Baptiste Day this Thursday (June 24) with a special cultural event.

La St.-Jean Baptiste à la Plaza Franco event begins at 5 p.m. in Boomerang Court next to the former Maritime Museum of B.C. and near the society’s office on Langley Street. There will be live French music performed by Réjean Bussières and Éric Desaulniers, as well as drinks and poutine provided by L’Authentique.

ALSO READ: First round of feedback released for Esquimalt’s active transportation plan

The event is open to everyone and will allow attendees to celebrate the local French-speaking community. Attendees are reminded to practise physical distancing.

The celebration is part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly Plaza Franco summer events that run Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. in Boomerang Court. For more information, visit sfvictoria.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HolidaysQuebec

Previous story
Oak Bay 102-year-old veteran plans to walk 102 laps for Save the Children

Just Posted

Swimming at Gonzales Bay is currently not recommended by Island Health, as high bacteria levels could pose a risk to health. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s Gonzales Bay a no swim zone ahead of sweltering weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Greater Victoria, with temperatures forecasted to reach as high as 37 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
A scorching 37 C in the forecast for Victoria

A rendering of One Bear Mountain, a 209-unit condo building expected to begin construction in Langford in early 2022. (Courtesy of 360 Pacifica and Terracap corporations)
18-storey condos with 15th floor pool to soar on Langford mountaintop

The derelict lacrosse box at Oak Bay’s Carnarvon Park will be transformed into the pickleball courts, using funds approved by council last month. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Park user hopes for expedited updates at Oak Bay’s Carnarvon Park