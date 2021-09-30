Na’tsa’maht Gathering aims to bring people together

The Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)The Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A boy listens to a story about residential schools at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)A boy listens to a story about residential schools at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A woman drums as the Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)A woman drums as the Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
The Lekwungen Dancers line up at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)The Lekwungen Dancers line up at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A little baby looks on at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)A little baby looks on at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Royal Bay Beach was transformed on Thursday as the community gathered.

The Na’tsa’maht Gathering, hosted by the Lekwungen Peoples, runs until 4 p.m. and is intended to bring people from across the region together to deepen their understanding and connection.

Na’tsa’maht is a Salish phrase that means “working together at one.”

The gathering kicked off at 10 a.m. with a welcoming address from local chiefs and other dignitaries. Activities for the day are all centred around bringing people together and include the sharing of stories, traditional songs, drumming, dancing, art, paddling, food and more.

Royal Bay Beach is located on Metchosin Road at Latoria Boulevard.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

ALSO READ: ‘It has to be heard’: Greater Victoria survivor recounts torture he endured at Indian Hospital

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orange Shirt DayTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Art instalment at Oak Bay school sparks larger conversation

Just Posted

Namgis artist Jamin Zuroski talks Orange Shirt Day 2021 and working with teachers and students at Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay. (YouTube)
Art instalment at Oak Bay school sparks larger conversation

Deep Cove Elementary in North Saanich is one of the latest sites of a COVID-19 cluster in the region’s schools. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another two COVID-19 clusters reported in Greater Victoria schools

BC Hydro is reporting 64 customers without power in Saanich due to a vehicle crash early around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Thursday morning crash sends driver to hospital, downs power in Saanich

Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews all attended to a small structure fire at a Colwood home early Thursday (Sept. 30) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Early morning Colwood house fire brought quickly under control