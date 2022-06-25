New James Bay wall art helps tell story of B.C. Black pioneers

The new artwork connects to a virtual exhibition by the B.C. Black History Awareness Society

A new piece of wall art at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library was unveiled in June to help tell the stories and history of B.C.’s Black pioneers. (Courtesy of B.C. Black History Awareness Society)

A recently unveiled piece of wall art is helping to tell the story and history of B.C.’s Black pioneers.

The project is the work of the British Columbia Black History Awareness Society and will now be on permanent display at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library after being unveiled June 11.

“It makes me happy to know that the Greater Victoria Public Library is making history by giving this exhibit a permanent home, where the history of B.C. Black pioneers in this province will be more accessible to everyone who visits this library,” said Silvia Mangue Alene, president of the B.C. Black History Awareness Society in a release.

The wall art connects with the digital exhibit BC Black Pioneers: Their Industry and Character Influenced the Vision of Canada, which features 20 stories, nine videos, and 86 gallery items including photos, maps, and archival documents.

The exhibit helps round out the picture of Canada by showing how this group of about 800 invited settlers contributed to the richness of the developing society in the west and were an integral part of its early formation.

