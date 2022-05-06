New residents welcomed with fully accessible home in North Saanich

Habitat for Humanity Victoria home offers additional space for child with accessibility needs

New North Saanich residents James, his father Dwayne, mother Nancy with James’ emotional support animal Angel and brother Ryan were joined by former Habitat Victoria chief executive officer Yolanda Meijer and current Habitat Victoria CEO Colin Doylend during Friday’s key ceremony. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

A family with two children, including one with accessibility needs, no longer feels trapped after moving from Langford to North Saanich’s Habitat for Humanity complex.

The family received keys to their new, fully accessible home during a ceremony with family members expressing thanks for the extra space.

The two boys previously shared a bedroom in the family’s two-bedroom apartment in Langford but now also have space for emotional support dog Angel.

The April 29 ceremony included Habitat Victoria’s CEO Colin Doylend and his predecessor Yolanda Meijer. North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr also used the occasion to greet the new residents. “I am pleased to welcome Nancy, Dwayne, and their children to North Saanich,” he said. “We are honoured to have Habitat for Humanity Victoria building affordable homes for local families in our community.”

The Berglund family donated the land off Lochside Drive where the Habitat for Humanity Victoria complex stands.

Tiffany Gates, director of family services at Habitat for Humanity Victoria, said the organization is currently looking for its next build project. “We found great success partnering with the Berglund family and are looking for more opportunities to partner with local development agencies,” said Gates.

The project also received financial support from the federal government with Ottawa contributing $32.4 million from 2019 to 2021 to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations including Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

