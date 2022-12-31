An interior view of the vaulted ceiling in Christ Church Cathedral. (Don Denton/News Staff)

New Year’s Day concert celebrates 17th century composers

The concert will be free of charge and will feature local singers

Christ Church Cathedral will host a free concert on New Year’s Day celebrating 17th century Italian composers.

The concert, which will begin at 2:45 p.m., offers a chance for visitors to experience the likes of Nicola Porpora, Francesco Durante and Alessandro Scarlatti

The once-famous composers were popular in the 17th century, ushering in a new era of students who shared their passion for music. As teachers and performers, the trio taught students such as Franz Joseph Haydyn and Farinelli, a celebrated castrato singer.

Marc Destrube will lead an orchestra of music specialists, using original baroque instruments.

Local performers Nathan MacDonald, Adam Dyjach, Cassidy Stahr and Isolde Welby will perform Christmas music as well.

“The purpose of this annual concert has always been to present some beautiful music for free on New Year’s Day,” said Director of Music, Donald Hunt.

The group will perform ‘Simfonie en trio’ in G Major, Op. 2, No. 1 by Nicola Porpora, Cantata Non sò qual più m’ingombra by Scarlatto and ‘Messa in Pastorale’ by Francesco Durante.

“If you’ve never heard live baroque music before, I would encourage you to come and soak it in in our beautiful space,” Hunt said. “There’s nothing like experiencing ‘old music’ when it’s brought to life by talented musicians and singers.”

The concert can also be live-streamed.

For more information on the event visit christchurchcathedral.bc.ca

