The Victoria Cool Aid Society, in partnership with Langford-based King’s Auto Sales, is giving away a free car again to someone in need this holiday season. (King’s Auto Sales/Facebook)

Nominate someone in need in Greater Victoria for a free car

Cool Aid, King’s Auto Sales partner up for annual car giveaway

Do you know someone in need of a little boost this holiday season?

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has once again partnered with King’s Auto Sales to help someone who is struggling financially by providing a free car to help make a difference in their life.

The chosen recipient will receive a white 2006, two-door, four-cylinder automatic Pontiac Pursuit. The first three months of insurance will be provided by Maxxam Insurance, with a two-year warranty from Lubrico Warranties, one year of maintenance from Affordable Auto Repair, and four new tires from Tires Unlimited.

The deadline to nominate someone deserving is Tuesday, Dec. 21. For more information or to nominate someone, go to coolaid.org/car-giveaway.

Representatives from King’s Auto Sales, Cool Aid, and Black Press Media will select a winner on Dec. 22 and the car will be delivered during boxing week.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

 

