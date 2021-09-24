North Saanich lunch celebrates flavours of the region

The North Saanich Flavour Trail Harvest Lunch returns this weekend after being cancelled in 2020. Here, attendees gather at the gala dinner at Deep Cove Winery in 2019. (Photo courtesy Kelly Schaecher/Mark Taylor)

A North Saanich farm wants to share a special lunch offering a taste of the region with the community.

Kildara Farm, located on Chalet Road, is hosting the North Saanich Flavour Trail Harvest Lunch this Sunday (Sept. 26) at 1 p.m.

“It’s a celebration of food sustainability and production,” said Steve Duck, Flavour Trail festival manager. “This is the 15th year that the District of North Saanich has hosted Flavour Trails, which celebrates the growers and farms of North Saanich.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the lunch last year, but not Flavour Trail, which returned in 2020 and 2021 under revised formats.

Before COVID-19, the annual event encouraging people to taste local flavours happened over the third weekend of August. Last year, it transformed itself into a multi-month, self-led event to ensure physical distancing. This year, organizers turned into a scavenger hunt.

“We had a great scavenger hunt that really engaged,” Duck said. “The winners were three people from Victoria who had never been to North Saanich. So it was an exploration for them. They actually got lost a couple of times. But they were very excited with the prizes, because all the prizes were from the venues.”

This focus on local offerings also runs through the lunch, which features a plant-focused menu crafted by Chef Chantal Davis from That Planted Life, featuring an appetizer, three main courses and dessert.

Items on the menu include a roasted pumpkin bisque and yam and potato gnocchi. Live Celtic music will accompany the lunch, which starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $69 and available online at crfair.tickit.ca/events/13052.

If it rains, this outdoor event will be cancelled (notifications will be sent to ticket purchasers’ email on Sunday morning). Organizers are recommending wearing masks when not eating.

