Oak Bay adult recreation centre touts clubs, benefits with open house

The Monterey Avenue Minstrels, here bringing a little joy to guests, are among myriad clubs that meet at the Monterey Recreation Centre for people 50-over. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents can reconnect this fall, with activities and courses at the Monterey Recreation Centre.

The Oak Bay centre hosts an open house to showcase the numerous programs offered and membership benefits for those aged 50 and beyond. The site includes volunteer opportunities, plus clubs and courses on everything from arts to woodcraft and computers, set in a building that features hangout spots such as a cafe, billiards room and wood shop.

Monterey membership is $50 a year and open to those 50 and older and includes membership in the Monterey Recreation Association.

The open house runs Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Garry Oak Room.

The Oak Bay centre turned 50 in September 2021 and celebrates that milestone with a dinner and dance Sept. 17. In 1968, the municipality purchased an estate home at the site for $50,000. The Oak Bay Seniors Activity Centre opened in 1971 and has gone through several name changes and renovations since.

Tickets for the 50th anniversary event are $25 for members and $28.50 for non-members. Drop by 1442 Monterey Ave. to learn more and buy tickets.

