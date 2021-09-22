Oak Bay High kicked off September with a Cops for Cancer fundraising car wash. (Photo courtesy Ines Ciccateri)

Oak Bay High kicked off September with a Cops for Cancer fundraising car wash. (Photo courtesy Ines Ciccateri)

Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer

Bottle drives to garage sales, cash being generated for the cause despite pandemic restrictions

As part of their annual fundraising efforts towards the Cops for Cancer campaign, students held a bottle drive in the Oak Bay High parking lot Saturday.

Students are also organizing a garage sale for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym. A silent auction that started Tuesday runs to Sept. 30.

Despite limitations in door-to-door canvassing and other challenges presented by COVID-19, the student body raised more than $51,000 last year for the cause.

The annual fundraiser usually features a team riding from the top of Vancouver Island to Victoria, visiting a variety of communities along the way. In a modified version during the coronavirus pandemic, community teams cycle in regions of the Island. The tour is in Greater Victoria Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with a finale event that day in Sidney.

RELATED: Tour de Rock embraces community teams for annual Vancouver Island cancer fundraiser

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Cops for Cancerfundraiseroak bayTour de Rock

 

Oak Bay High students get behind the Cops for Cancer (C4C) campaign fundraiser car wash. (Photo courtesy Ines Ciccateri)

Oak Bay High students get behind the Cops for Cancer (C4C) campaign fundraiser car wash. (Photo courtesy Ines Ciccateri)

Previous story
Saanich Peninsula section of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive still needs volunteers

Just Posted

Students get excited about the Oak Bay High Cops for Cancer campaign car wash on Sept. 12. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was backing up into Royal Oak Drive at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Road. (Drive BC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after 4-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

The increase in COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island in recent weeks is having impacts on hospitals and critical care units, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria General Hospital sets up COVID-19 inpatient unit in response to soaring case counts

Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital