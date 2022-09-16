Oak Bay High students fundraise ahead of Tour de Rock visit

Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer fundraising campaign saw lots of dirty cars Sept. 10 and organizers hope to see the same support for coming events.
The annual events raise funds for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, a Vancouver Island cycling event that raises funds for children battling cancer and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The team is made up of 21 riders representing 15 police and other agencies from Port Hardy to Victoria.
The team hosts a bottle drive Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot off Cranmore Road and a silent auction that runs to Sept. 30. Find the action online at 32auctions.com/OBC4C2022.
A national fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, Cops for Cancer has raised nearly $50 million to increase survival rates and support children living with cancer and their families with Tour de Rock bringing in $26 million of that. Funds raised aid research funding and help support Camp Goodtimes which offers respite and fun for cancer patients, survivors and family members.
The tour hits the road Saturday, Sept. 24 on the North Island and winds its way south, stopping in more than two dozen communities before rolling into the grand finale Oct. 7 in Victoria. Community and school fundraisers along the way add to the amount pledged to individual riders and the team itself.
For more information, visit tourderock.ca.
The Tour de Rock team is set to roll into Oak Bay High to learn the final fundraising tally on Oct. 6.
