Oak Bay hotel only Canadian destination on list of top hotels in the world

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was nineteenth of the best hotels in the world, as voted by Conde Nast Traveller readers. (Black Press Media file photo)

The only hotel in Oak Bay is also the only Canadian establishment to make a list of the best 50 hotels in the world, as voted by Conde Nast Traveller readers for 2021.

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is so nice it scored twice, named nineteenth on the world list and it topped the list of the top 12 Canadian Hotels for the year.

More than 800,000 registered voters weighed in on the 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, weighing in on favourite hotels around the globe.

The original Oak Bay Beach Hotel was built in 1927 and has been rebuilt twice since, with the most recent opening in the fall of 2012. Conde Nast highlighted the siting of the current 100-room hotel, with waterfront mineral pools and on occasion, orcas spotted swimming in the adjacent Salish Sea.

“While the property and the surrounding seaside village may evoke the old world, the Boathouse Spa is firmly rooted in the Pacific Northwest thanks to treatments that incorporate seaweed and marine clay,” the site noted.

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel isn’t new to the travel website’s lists. It was also named in readers choice awards in 2018 and 2019.

