Oak Bay light up festivities spread out through holiday season

Santa traditionally rides in to Oak Bay village atop a fire truck. (Black Press Media file photo)Santa traditionally rides in to Oak Bay village atop a fire truck. (Black Press Media file photo)
The view from Oak Bay municipal hall as the village lights up for the holidays. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)The view from Oak Bay municipal hall as the village lights up for the holidays. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Letters to Santa are a traditional event during the F (Black Press Media file photo)Letters to Santa are a traditional event during the F (Black Press Media file photo)

The village will twinkle even without an official flick of the switch this holiday season in Oak Bay.

Traditionally, the Oak Bay Christmas Festival kicks off the last Sunday in November with an official Christmas Festival Light Up featuring family activities and music from the afternoon into the night, when Santa rides in on a fire truck and lights up the town.

Thousands of lights will still adorn the buildings, trees and lampposts throughout Oak Bay Village in 2021, without the large gathering of old due to COVID-19-related restrictions and recommendations.

Instead, elements of the tradition will run throughout the holiday season and include pop up theatre, a visit from Santa (perhaps his beautiful wife), and more.

The Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, which funds the lights and activities, has also expanded the over-the-sidewalk lighting to amp up the experience on The Avenue.

The BIA hopes to celebrate the 20th anniversary of light-up in a big way come 2022.

