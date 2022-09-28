Oak Bay recognizes Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Sno’uyutth

Everyone is welcome for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation observance Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sno’uyutth welcome pole, in front of Oak Bay High at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. (Black Press Media file photo)

For the second consecutive year, the Oak Bay community can reflect on the impact of residential schools with an observance at Sno’uyutth – the welcome pole that stands at Oak Bay High.

ReconciliACTION Oak Bay – a community network of the Community Association of Oak Bay, Oak Bay United Church, St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Oak Bay Heritage Foundation and UVic Living Lab Project, dedicated to reconciliation with First Nations – hosts a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and those who did not survive.

The welcome pole, raised in 2015, stands outside the school at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. It was commissioned by the Community Association of Oak Bay and community partners to signify the beginning of a new relationship between the community and the Lekwungen-speaking people.

Sno’uyutth, which means spreading good energy, was designed and named by Songhees master carver Butch Dick (Yuxwelupten) and carved by his son, Clarence Dick (Wa’shk).

The Oak Bay ceremony, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., is designed to end early enough for those who wish to attend the opening ceremonies for the regional powwow in Victoria.

The South Island Powwow at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria is organized by the Songhees Nation in partnership with area municipalities.

The free event kicks off at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 11 and the grand entry at noon. The evening schedule includes another grand entry at 6 p.m. and ends with the retirement of colours around midnight.

The event features inter-tribal dancers and singers performing together, without competition; artists with work for show and sale; and food trucks – headlined by Songhees Catering and Events.

Visit songheesnation.ca/south-island-powwow for details.

