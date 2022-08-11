Oak Bay recreation centre stunned by loss of shining leader

Monterey Recreation Centre staff announced the loss of longtime recreation programmer Joanne Donohue on Aug. 10. (Kevin Light Photography)

Monterey Recreation Centre laments the loss of a smile that lit up for volunteers, members and coworkers alike for more than a dozen years at the Oak Bay activity centre.

Joanne Donohue, programmer of volunteers, died unexpectedly Aug. 10, centre staff confirmed.

“She cared so much for the Monterey volunteers, and she will be greatly missed by staff and volunteers alike,” centre coordinator Lesley Cobus said.

Donohue, described as the backbone of the volunteer program and special events, worked at Monterey since 2008.

In recent years she looked after the Fern Cafe frozen food take-out program as well as supervising the food services staff and volunteer team, Cobus said.

A date for celebrating her life has not yet been set.

