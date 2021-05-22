Previous Oak Bay Tea Party events boasted midway fun for everyone. The 60th event will have to hold off until 2022 after the second consecutive cancellation due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Previous Oak Bay Tea Party events boasted midway fun for everyone. The 60th event will have to hold off until 2022 after the second consecutive cancellation due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay Tea Party cancelled – again

Organizers say community will celebrate 60th event in 2022

The 60th anniversary of the Oak Bay Tea Party will have to wait another year.

The annual event is cancelled for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

The board of directors for the Oak Bay Tea Party Society issued a statement lamenting the loss of the huge community event for a second year, while optimistic about the future. Organizers are already planning for what will be the 60th anniversary of the Oak Bay Tea Party in 2022. They hold out hope the event will be a Tea Party to remember with old and new attractions and activities.

The event traditionally includes a parade through the community and events at the beach including music, midway and demonstrations at Willows Beach Park.

Traditionally held the first weekend of June, the next Tea Party is set for June 3 to 5, 2022.

RELATED: No Oak Bay Tea Party in 2020, but the spirit remains

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirusoak bay

Previous story
Saanich man spends pandemic year capturing Swan Lake in photos, witty tales

Just Posted

Jimmy Lapointe is the owner of Victoria’s only mobile barbershop, Barbers and Bastards. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria mobile barber brings fresh charisma to industry

Veteran barber Jimmy Lapointe has given haircuts out of his van for the past year

Previous Oak Bay Tea Party events boasted midway fun for everyone. The 60th event will have to hold off until 2022 after the second consecutive cancellation due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party cancelled – again

Organizers say community will celebrate 60th event in 2022

Children enjoy ginger snaps at Creative Little Learners Childcare in Langford. (Facebook/Creative Little Learners Childcare)
BUZZ ON BUSINESS: Start and end-of-life care in focus

Darcy Nybo features West Shore entrepreneurs and their passion for service

Lenny Ross, the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist, admired the wildlife at the lake early on May 15, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich man spends pandemic year capturing Swan Lake in photos, witty tales

Retired teacher Lenny Ross steps into role as nature sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist

Security camera footage shows the individuals allegedly involved in a series of break-ins at Victoria businesses between My 9-17. (Photos via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Police seek information about rash of break-ins with drills at Victoria businesses

Cash, 2 iPads reported stolen in incidents between May 9-17

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
UPDATE: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan has been identified

49-year-old man not named, criminality not suspected

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Reunited and it feels so good, Stefan and Josh are back together again. (Photo by Cim MacDonald)
Snipe hunting brothers reunited in Chemainus (and it feels so good)

Ten long years of fundraising leads to replacement of bronze figure in signature downtown artpiece

Most Read