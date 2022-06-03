Oceans week kicks off in Greater Victoria with trivia, kelp forests and more

Celebration wraps with World Oceans Day Festival at Fisherman’s Wharf on June 12

Celebrate Oceans Week Victoria with a series of events across the Capital Region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Boat brainiacs, a marine mammal masters and trivia enthusiast are invited for the Campfire Oceans Trivia event that kicks off Oceans Week Victoria on June 3.

Non-campers are welcome for the launch event, hosted by Parks Canada and Oceans Week Victoria, at SMONECTEN Campground (10740 McDonald Park Rd. in North Saanich).

The drop-in event includes 30 trivia questions in six categories: audio clues, true or false, literary trivia, it’s all Latin to me, general knowledge and Salish Sea splash. The event will be held at the group campfire which has wood benches and plenty of room for camp chairs. Parking is available at the Blue Heron Park field soccer pitch south of the campground.

Just up the highway in Sidney, the Shaw Ocean Discovery Centre marks two occasions June 4 – Oceans Week Victoria and Seaweed Days – helping guests build kelp forests. Crafters will also learn about how kelp forests are home to a diversity of species — including cucumbers, urchins, rockfish and sea otters.

The drop-in event runs June 4 from 10 a.m. to noon in Beacon Park, adjacent to the centre.

A series of events fill the week, including sea glass jewelry workshops and yoga events.

A B.C. water quality coordinator will be at Willows on June 8, equipped with a Water Rangers test kit to test the ocean water and teach participants how Water Rangers helps everyday people protect our waters.

The week wraps with World Oceans Day Festival at Fisherman’s Wharf on June 12 hosted by Eagle Wing Tours and Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

Find or register events online at oceansweekvictoria.ca.

