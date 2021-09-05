One Wave Gathering celebrates Indigenous culture across Greater Victoria

14th annual event inspired by themes of healing and resurgence

Performers engage in a friendship dance at a previous One Wave Gathering event. This year’s events get underway Sept. 9. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Peoples’ Partnership)

Pacific Peoples’ Partnership 14th annual One Wave Gathering kicks off Sept. 9, with celebrations of South Pacific and Indigenous cultures, art and knowledge.

A variety of free events will take place throughout September and are inspired by themes of healing and resurgence. Artists, knowledge keepers, speakers and Elders will share their stories through song, dance, film, traditional food and art.

One Wave Gathering organizers call this an important time to reflect and heal as society works to build a more equitable future.

Events include the dedication of the Pacific Peace Post, short films created by Indigenous and South Pacific youth, a day of cultural presentations, interactive activities and more.

In-person events will be regulated as per BC provincial health orders and may be subject to change.

Check out pacificpeoplespartnership.org for current information.

