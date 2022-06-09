Competitors pull hard in the tug-of-war event during a past Operation Trackshoes at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium. The scaled-down 2022 version of the event celebrating those with developmental disabilities happens Saturday, June 11. (Courtesy Operation Trackshoes)

Competitors pull hard in the tug-of-war event during a past Operation Trackshoes at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium. The scaled-down 2022 version of the event celebrating those with developmental disabilities happens Saturday, June 11. (Courtesy Operation Trackshoes)

Operation Trackshoes returns with scaled-back event at University of Victoria

June 11 games, barbecue brings together athletes, spectators, supporters

An annual sporting event that draws hundreds of athletes and supporters to the University of Victoria each spring returns this weekend with a scaled-back day of fun.

Operation Trackshoes is an annual sports festival for B.C. residents of all ages with developmental disabilities. It’s usually a three-day event at UVic that draws more than 500 athletes to compete in events such as ball throw, high jump, bocce, and running races.

After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, Operation Trackshoes returns Saturday for an informal afternoon for volunteers, competitors, families and supporters to reconnect and enjoy sporting games and a barbecue.

More than 300 people have registered to attend and celebrate the spirit of Operation Trackshoes on June 11, at Centennial Stadium, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about the organization at trackshoes.ca.

