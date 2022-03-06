Panamanian students enjoy transformative learning experience in Greater Victoria

Students from Panama are enjoying positive experiences learning English and more at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)

A group of 14 Camosun College students from Panama is looking to improve their English language skills and enjoy an international experience.

The students arrived in October 2021 and have been working to complete a 32-week study program before returning home in June – until then they are residing with homestay families.

“This opportunity came to my life at the right moment,” said student Joshual Monrroy. “I have to say it has been the best experience of my life. The people, the education, the city and even the weather – everything has been perfect.”

Near the end of their program in spring 2022, the students plan to host a showcase that highlights their culture through song, dance and other creative performances.

“International learning experiences can be transformative and our focus is on making the partnership with Panama as educational and sustainable as possible,” said Marius Langeland, associate director of international projects and partnerships with Camosun’s international department.

This is the first group of students from Panama under the IFARHU-Camosun program – an acronym that stands for Instituto para la Formacion y Aprovechamiento de Recursos Humanos.

The institution in Panama oversees educational programs and projects, and Camosun previously welcomed educators from the country under the Bilingue program.

For more information about Camosun’s international studies department, visit camosun.ca/international.

