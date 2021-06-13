Jada Benwell and Connor Larkey are the valedictorians of the 2021 graduating class at Parkland Secondary School. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Jada Benwell and Connor Larkey are the valedictorians of the 2021 graduating class at Parkland Secondary School. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Pandemic taught lessons in perseverance for North Saanich high schoolers

Parkland Secondary School to release 2021 grad ceremony video on June 25

The power of perseverance.

This is the central message, which valedictorians Jada Benwell and Connor Larkey have shared with fellow 2021 graduates from North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School.

“If we have learned anything, it is to be hopeful that we can do and try anything if we put our minds to it,” said Benwell. A measure of this lived perseverance has been the ability of the graduating class to rise up to the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for students.

Larkey said the pandemic has made their graduating class one of the most involved in recent memory.

This level of involvement has manifested in many ways, he said. Turnout for weekly grad-planning meetings was high and students presented their own ideas, including plans for a formal winter dance, only to see it cancelled because of restrictions on gathering.

“It was very hard to watch all of our efforts being pulled away, but even throughout that, we have done a few grad pranks with the school,” Benwell said. “We have made sure that we met up every chance we got. We watched the sunrise together as a grad class at the beginning of the year and we are going to finish the year with a sunset.”

RELATED: Parkland grads mark end to high school in virtual ceremony

Students have dealt with other challenges, said Larkey, including the introduction of the quadmester system, which sees them complete two courses in each of the four 10-week quarters.

The system deepens the learning experience, but requires adjustments, Benwell said.

“As growing and developing adolescents, not usually do we want to sit for three hours and listen to anyone talk,” she said with a chuckle. But true to the spirit of the class, she sees the upside. “Overall, it might have prepped us for university more. It might be challenging for the younger grades, but I think we adapted very well.”

Both Benwell and Larkey believe attending and graduating from school during a pandemic will give members of this year’s graduating class a competitive edge entering post-secondary institutions or the job market.

“This pandemic has taught us to be resilient, if nothing else,” said Benwell, who will leave Sidney to study neuroscience at the University of Dalhousie in Halifax in pursuit of a medical career. “We have actually learned to teach ourselves. That will be very valuable later in the workplace.”

Larkey, who is also pursuing a medical career while staying much closer to home by studying at the University of Victoria, said the quadmester system has taught this graduating class unique skills.

“Going into university and such, having these fast, strict classes in such a short period of time, has caused us to not necessarily maintain the highest grades,” he said.

“But be better students, for sure,” added Benwell.

The school will release this year’s graduation ceremony video on June 25, having filmed it on May 20.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSchoolsstudents

Previous story
Oak Bay celebrates its Young Exceptional Stars with outdoor award ceremony

Just Posted

An example of the forest land in the Port Renfrew and Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island is shown on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Old-growth logging opponents launch hunger strike as arrests continue at Fairy Creek

Zain Haq says the hunger strikers will gather today at Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver

The City of Victoria is hoping to ring in the summer by celebrating local art and offering some distanced, live music to surprise people in parks, plazas and other public spaces. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Live, pop-up concerts and local art being showcased in Victoria this summer

People will see surprise serenades at 16 locations throughout the summer

An example of the forest land in the Port Renfrew and Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island is shown on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Old-growth logging opponents launch hunger strike as arrests continue at Fairy Creek

Zain Haq says the hunger strikers will gather today at Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver

Jada Benwell and Connor Larkey are the valedictorians of the 2021 graduating class at Parkland Secondary School. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Pandemic taught lessons in perseverance for North Saanich high schoolers

Parkland Secondary School to release 2021 grad ceremony video on June 25

The 14th annual Oak Bay Young Exceptional Star (YES) awards June 3. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay celebrates its Young Exceptional Stars with outdoor award ceremony

Nine young people recognized in 14th annual awards

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and health minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to provide details on Step 2 of COVID reopening plan Monday

Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Most Read