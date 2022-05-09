Paramedics honour fallen with Victoria memorial ceremony

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)
The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)
The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)

The paramedic memorial outside the B.C. legislature is adorned with flowers after the Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC) ceremonial unit and members of the BCAS 10-7 Association (retirees) honoured its fallen by laying flowers on Friday (May 6)

Since 1988, 10 B.C. paramedics have died in the line of duty, according to the APBC.

Line of duty losses do not include those members who died as a result of work-related illness or injury.

READ ALSO: B.C. paramedics hoping to double down on donation with two ambulances for Ukraine

READ ALSO: City of Victoria marks opioid emergency anniversary with call for more action

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mother’s Day garden tour turns 40

Just Posted

Kim Venn at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in 2022. (Courtesy of UVic Photo Services)
University of Victoria astronomer’s team finds traces of first stars

The McMorran Way garden of David and Daunin Burbank. (Courtesy Laura Lavin)
PHOTOS: Mother’s Day garden tour turns 40

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a man was randomly punched in the face by a stranger while walking along Dallas Road on Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect sought in random weekend assault along Victoria’s Dallas Road

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)
Paramedics honour fallen with Victoria memorial ceremony