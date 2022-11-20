Pearson College nears $40M goal for Renew and Re-found Campaign

The funds are to be used for reconciliation, climate leadership, and more initiatives

Pearson College has announced it has raised nearly $40 million for its Renew and Re-found Campaign. Pictured, Deborah Saucier, president of Vancouver Island University, Craig Davis, president and head of college for Pearson College, and Philip Steenkamp, president and vice-chancellor of Royal Roads University, stand with Hatley Castle in the background following the April signing of a pair of MOUs to create a new climate action leadership diploma program, which is one of the programs funded through the campaign. (Photo courtesy of Royal Roads University)

Pearson College has raised nearly all of its $40 million goal for the Renew and Re-found Campaign.

At a recent event in Oak Bay, the school’s board chair Anne McLellan said the school had raised $33 million so far over the multi-year fundraising campaign.

“This is an exciting occasion – a chance for the Pearson community to come together to celebrate how far we have come with the support of our alumni, supporters and friends and how far we are going as we approach the college’s 50th anniversary,” said McLellan in a news release.

The campaign is raising funds for the school to invest in five priority initiatives, which include scholarship opportunities, Indigenous reconciliation, climate action leadership and renewal of both campus land and seafront infrastructure and learning opportunities.

“Friends and supporters here on Vancouver Island, across Canada and around the world have been extraordinary in their support of the Renew and Re-found Campaign,” said head of college Craig Davis. “Their ongoing commitment enables us to provide scholarships for more passionate and committed young people from Canada and around the world who need an extended hand and, this year, to implement a world-leading climate action leadership diploma program.

“But we still have a ways to go. Meeting and, I hope, exceeding our campaign goal will help ensure we can continue to equip students with the tools, the knowledge and the enthusiasm to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.”

