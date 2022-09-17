PHOTOS: 2 new firefighters train at Oak Bay fire hall

Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson join the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter) Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter) Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter) Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

The Oak Bay Fire Department features two new faces to wind up summer.

Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson joined the team at the Monterey Avenue Hall after Labour Day. The two new hires spent the week getting in some training.

The Oak Bay Fire Department employs 26 career firefighters and two support personnel, with Fire Chief Frank Macdonald at the helm.

Join us in welcoming the 2 newest members to the @OakBayFireDept team! We are proud to onboard Cameron Young and David Mathieson. What an exciting time to work for the District of Oak Bay @DistrictOakBay @oakbayfire pic.twitter.com/diMSmJPR2L — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) September 7, 2022

oak bay