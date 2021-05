Jackson Peters picks, plays and sings on Willows Beach. Peters likes to tour parks in Greater Victoria to practice his music and enjoy the outdoors. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Willows Beach in Oak Bay bustles with activity both on and off the water on April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Kayakers gather in the waters off Willows Beach in Oak Bay on a warm spring afternoon April 29, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Residents took full advantage of a sunny Thursday afternoon before the rains came.

Willows Beach was host to those building sandcastles, taking the dog for a final walk on the sandy beach and even the occasional swimmer April 29.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island’s mini-summer poised to fade

Share your weather photos! Email editor@oakbaynews.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.