Diane (the Seaweed Lady) Bernard discusses the edible ocean environment in a Sooke Region Lifelong Learning class. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

PHOTOS: Bountiful beach buffet makes waves with adult-learning class

Sooke’s Diane (The Seaweed Lady) Bernard conducts tour on some of B.C.’s 600 wild seaweeds

Diane Bernard jokes that she knows more about seaweed than she ever thought she would. And she can’t help but tell others about it.

Bernard pioneered the use of fresh, raw seaweed in skincare over two decades ago when she launched Seaflora in Sooke. Now retired, Bernard teaches the rest of us about seaweed’s benefits.

Bernard spent Tuesday morning teaching a class from Sooke Region Lifelong Learning about some of B.C.’s 600 wild seaweeds at Whiffin Spit.

Seaweed is plentiful and grows rapidly, and most of it is safe to eat. People have been harvesting seaweed for thousands of years, Bernard said.

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning is part of a growing North American network of volunteer organizations providing informal learning opportunities for adults.

Class in session. Diane Bernard explains the attributes of kelp to Sooke Region Lifelong Learning students. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning pose with a string of feather boa kelp. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Diane Bernard outside Seaflora’s office on Otter Point Road in Sooke. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)

Diane Bernard shows a feather boa kelp (Eregia menziesii). Kelp is a valuable source of Alginic acid, which is used in the production of detergents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food products. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
