PHOTOS: Canada Day returns to Sidney with parade, boat building challenge

A family dressed in Canada Day garb sits along Beacon Avenue Friday to take in Sidney’s Canada Day Parade. The parade made it’s in-person return after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The first Canada Day parade in two years makes its way down Beacon Avenue in Sidney Friday. The street was lined with hundreds of spectators eager to enjoy the festivities. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Elizabeth May, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP, waves Friday during the first Sidney Canada Day parade in two years. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A pair of youngsters work on some artwork Friday during the first in-person Sidney Canada Day festivities in two years. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A group works on their boat Friday during the annual Canada Day Slegg Build-a-Boat challenge in Sidney. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A group works on their boat Friday during the annual Canada Day Slegg Build-a-Boat challenge in Sidney. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The first Canada Day parade in two years makes its way down Beacon Avenue in Sidney Friday. The street was lined with hundreds of spectators eager to enjoy the festivities. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The first Canada Day parade in two years makes its way down Beacon Avenue in Sidney Friday. The street was lined with hundreds of spectators eager to enjoy the festivities. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The first Canada Day parade in two years makes its way down Beacon Avenue in Sidney Friday. The street was lined with hundreds of spectators eager to enjoy the festivities. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The first Canada Day parade in two years makes its way down Beacon Avenue in Sidney Friday. The street was lined with hundreds of spectators eager to enjoy the festivities. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada Day celebrations returned in-person to downtown Sidney this year, and it was clear from the start the community was excited.

Beacon Avenue was packed on both sides by hundreds of people looking to get a glimpse of the parade, which featured everything from fire trucks spraying refreshing water on the sun-soaked crowds, to vintage cars, and plenty of community groups handing out candy and stickers to children.

Once the parade had completed its route, the crowds filtered into Beacon Park to watch the annual Slegg Build-a-Boat challenge and into Iroquois Park for the family fun fair.

“It is amazing, it is awesome. There were so many people lining the streets for the parade,” said Coun. Scott Garnett. “It was a really great feeling to watch and see so many people, and the spirit and energy was fantastic.”

Garnett said this year’s parade felt larger than previous editions, and the energy was “off the charts.”

Coun. Terri O’Keeffe added it felt like there was a lot of pent-up energy in the community after two years of strict pandemic restrictions, which had prevented large events such as Canada Day from being celebrated in-person.

“Seeing so many families and kids out there and enjoying things is great,” said O’Keeffe. “Some of these young kids may be enjoying our Canada Day event for the first time since it has been a few years since we’ve done it.

She said events like this remind her of how lucky she is to be able to live in such a great community and such a great country.

Canada DayParadeSidney