PHOTOS: Canada’s Pacific fleet on display at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

A life preserver sits on the bridge of the Royal Canadian Navy’s ORCA class patrol vessel, Caribou. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Participants go out for a rip around Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Lt(N) Joyce goes over the basics of ocean navigation on a tour of the Royal Canadian Navy’s ORCA class patrol vessel, Caribou. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Underwater bomb disposal divers from the Pacific Fleet Dive Unit show off some of their gear. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Lekwungen dancers perform at Defence on the Dock’s opening ceremony on Saturday (Sept. 17) morning. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Crew from HMCS Corner Brook, a long-range hunter-killer submarine of the Royal Canadian Navy, give a taste of the submariner life. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) A member of the Naval Tactical Operations Group performs a rappelling demo. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Handler Iris Bergen from the Search and Recovery Dog Association of Victoria trains her 15-month-old canine partner, Zayna, to alert for human remains. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Search and recovery dog Max alerts to his handler, Deborah Van der Linde, after picking up the human scent sample. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) A Canadian naval ensign marks an armoured helmet. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Lt(N) Mooney (right) shows some of the different equipment that the Naval Tactical Operations Group uses on the job. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed as Canadian Armed Forces members from CFB Esquimalt gave a glimpse into military life.

Defence on the Dock kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17) morning for the first time since 2019. This year is also the first time that the annual event has been held at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour.

It was a rare opportunity for civilians to get a small taste of life in the navy and for the community to connect with the people who help keep Canada safe.

The family-friendly open house-style event had something for everyone: boat rides around the harbour, military band performances, a bird’s-eye view of Victoria from a Navy supply crane, ship tours, barbecue from the Military Family Resource Centre and much more.

Representation from the Canadian Air Force and the army, the CFB Esquimalt Fire Department and the military police also attended the event.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 2 new firefighters train at Oak Bay fire hall

ALSO READ: Do The Loop: Walk, run or roll across Greater Victoria to support at-risk youth



austin.westphal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CFB EsquimaltInner HarbourRoyal Canadian NavyVictoria