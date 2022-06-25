PHOTOS: Central Saanich car wash brings Tour de Rock team closer to $800k goal

Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police Service cleans a car Saturday during a fundraiser car wash in support of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Greater Victoria first responders held a charity car wash at the Central Saanich Fire Department station Saturday in support of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Greater Victoria first responders held a charity car wash at the Central Saanich Fire Department station Saturday in support of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Some of Greater Victoria’s finest were working hard to keep citizens’ cars clean, and they were doing it for a good cause.

The Saturday event at the Central Saanich Fire Department fire hall served as a fundraiser and awareness event to help this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team move closer to their goal of raising $800,000 to support pediatric cancer research and the Canadian Cancer Society.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the crew of firefighters and police officers were kept busy by a steady stream of cars looking to take advantage of the hot and sunny weather to get shined up and to support a good cause.

“We have a big goal to achieve, but I know we can do it,” said Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police Service. “We have events throughout the summer, so over time we will collect the money. I believe we are around $89,000 as of now. We started fundraising at the beginning of June.”

This year marks both the return to in-person events and the final bike ride for annual fundraiser, which is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year.

“I’ll be retiring this time next year, so it is a great time to support Cops for Cancer and the Tour de Rock. I have always wanted to do it,” said Bryant. “I’m riding with a great group of people, and we’ll have a great time doing it.”

This year’s Tour de Rock ride is set to start at Port Alice on Sept. 24 and finish in Victoria on Oct. 7. For more information on the tour, or to make a donation, visit tourderock.ca.

READ MORE: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 team unveiled at Saanich elementary school

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserSaanichTour de Rock