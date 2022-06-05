PHOTOS: Folktoria brings multicultural experience to downtown Victoria

Greater Victoria’s cultural heart is in Centennial Square this weekend with the in-person return of the Folktoria festival, staged by the Greater Victoria Folk Festival Society.
On Saturday (June 4) visitors got a chance to watch free performances from musical groups ranging from the Polish White Eagle Band and Kalyna Ukrainian Choir to the BC Fiddle Orchestra. There were also dance routines with Irish, Morris and Flamenco groups on show, as well as Bollywood, Filipino, Ukrainian and more.
Representatives from a variety of local cultural groups were on hand to bring visitors up to date on their activities and a handful of food trucks and the ever-popular mini donuts kept people fed.
Society president Sonia Grewal, who also oversees the Shan-e-Punjab dance group, said additional food vendors are expected Sunday at the festival.
The brief period of rain mid-afternoon Saturday did little to dampen the spirits of those in attendance and those performing. The forecast calls for a slightly lower chance of rain by the time the festival opens Sunday at 11:00 a.m. An all-different slate of entertainment hits the stage starting at 11:30 a.m. and activities wrap up at 7 p.m.
Visit Folktoria on Facebook for more information.
Arts and cultureFestivalVictoria