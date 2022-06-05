PHOTOS: Folktoria brings multicultural experience to downtown Victoria

Free festival in person for first time in 3 years, continues Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sonia Grewal (left), president of the Greater Victoria Folk Festival Society which stages the Folktoria festival, joins fellow society board member Nada Dosenovic, and Parminder Virk, founder of the Punjabi Cultural Community Association of Victoria, at the festival in Centennial Square on Saturday (June 4). (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Greater Victoria’s cultural heart is in Centennial Square this weekend with the in-person return of the Folktoria festival, staged by the Greater Victoria Folk Festival Society.

On Saturday (June 4) visitors got a chance to watch free performances from musical groups ranging from the Polish White Eagle Band and Kalyna Ukrainian Choir to the BC Fiddle Orchestra. There were also dance routines with Irish, Morris and Flamenco groups on show, as well as Bollywood, Filipino, Ukrainian and more.

Representatives from a variety of local cultural groups were on hand to bring visitors up to date on their activities and a handful of food trucks and the ever-popular mini donuts kept people fed.

Society president Sonia Grewal, who also oversees the Shan-e-Punjab dance group, said additional food vendors are expected Sunday at the festival.

The brief period of rain mid-afternoon Saturday did little to dampen the spirits of those in attendance and those performing. The forecast calls for a slightly lower chance of rain by the time the festival opens Sunday at 11:00 a.m. An all-different slate of entertainment hits the stage starting at 11:30 a.m. and activities wrap up at 7 p.m.

Visit Folktoria on Facebook for more information.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Indigenous knowledge shared at Change-Makers Gathering Festival in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureFestivalVictoria

Senior members with the Victoria Irish Dancers perform at Folktoria in Centennial Square on Saturday (June 4). (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

From her booth at Folktoria in Centennial Square, Ayca Tanyer sells hand woven Turkish towels and other personal items. All sales benefit her home country’s Council of Turkish Women, which supports and empowers struggling women. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Claire Yoo (left), president of the Victoria Korean Canadian Women’s Association, joins Heejae Shin, Sugene Song and Kyoung Soon Won at the association’s booth at Folktoria in Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Max Longhurst sugars up a freshly cooked batch at the Max’s Mini Donuts stand at Folktoria in Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Members of the Hollytree and Island Thyme Morris Dancers perform at Folktoria in Centennial Square on Saturday (June 4). (Don Descoteau/News Staff)