The streets of Sidney remain welcoming for some despite a significant snowfall overnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Dogs are among the first to shun or shine on snow days.

While some prefer to remain indoors, others frolic alongside their human partners.

With kids out of school and snowfalls up to 30 cm in some parts of Greater Victoria on the morning of Dec. 20, snow day fun is almost guaranteed.

