PHOTOS: Greater Victoria kicks of the long weekend with fun in the sun

Sienna Lalari of Gobind Farms passes a box of berries to a customer Saturday at the Peninsula Country Market. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lauren and Arend Stamhuis enjoy Island View Beach with daughter Loken and pup Penny Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Laska waits at the ready for owner Wilf Gorter to throw a large stick into the ocean for her to chase after Saturday on Island View Beach. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds shop for local art, produce, and more at the Peninsula Country market on the Saanich Fairground Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Jasper Church stretches to catch a Frisbee Saturday at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Laska proudly retrieves a large stick thrown into the ocean Saturday on Island View Beach. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) People enjoy the sun, and the shade, on Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Jill Church catches a Frisbee Saturday at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille) Kerry Yakimovich helps a pair of customers at her Peninsula Country Market stand Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Jasper Church catches a Frisbee Saturday at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Beach goers take in the sun and the water Saturday at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Maisie brings back ashore a stick thrown into the ocean Saturday on Island View Beach. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Bijoux du Bayou from left: Sam Torrance, Mike Reginbal, and Greg Moore, perform live at the Peninsula Country Market Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Jasper Kjernisted of Farm or Die shows off his produce Saturday at the Peninsula Country Market. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lauren and Arend Stamhuis enjoy Island View Beach with daughter Loken and pup Penny Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Greater Victoria residents took to the many beaches, farmers markets, and parks available in the region Saturday, looking to make the best of the sunny weather.

The start of the long weekend saw places like Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park and Island View Beach bustling with activity. People of all ages took advantage of the cool water and soft sand to enjoy some swimming and Frisbee, or let their furry friends splash in the water chasing after a good old stick.

Those looking to support local while taking home something tasty for supper headed out to the Saanich Fairgrounds for the weekly Peninsula Country Market in Central Saanich.

