PHOTOS: IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive brings cheer to Greater Victoria for 24th year

The 24th annual Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive made its way through the streets of Greater Victoria Saturday (Dec. 3) night, bringing holiday cheer to the region once again.

Dozens of trucks participated this year, fully decorated in bright and colourful lights and holiday displays, and blasting sirens and horns to ensure nobody missed them.

This year’s route saw the convoy start at Victoria’s Breakwater District and heading down Dallas Road, through Oak Bay and downtown Victoria, then up Douglas Street and onto the Trans-Canada Highway before making its way to View Royal, Colwood, Langford, and eventually its final destination at Bear Mountain Parkway.

The convoy’s path through Langford coincided with that community’s annual Langford Light Up, which returned for the first time since the pandemic was declared, and meant a large audience was gathered to take in the trucks.

Hundreds of spectators smiled, waved, and cheered as truck after truck passed by Veterans Memorial Park and turned onto Veterans Memorial Parkway.

While the convoy certainly brightens the evening for everyone who sees it, its main purpose is to bring attention to the association’s holiday food drive.

As in previous years, donations for the Mustard Seed Street Church, Goldstream Food Bank Society and Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank were collected online through the event’s website, as well as by vehicles as they moved along the route.

