Lucy Aitken, a leader with Recreation Oak Bay helps campers use up the chalk to fill a colourful and inspiring trail at Willows Beach Park Sept. 2. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

As camp came to a close ahead of the Labour Day weekend, a handful of children and their leaders left a bright path at Willows Beach Park.

With the end of summer, it was a fun way to use up supplies, said leader Lucy Aitken.

