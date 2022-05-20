PHOTOS: Oak Bay High grads’ public celebration returns to Willows

Kathleen Ross (left) and Teagan Blue are among the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 to gather for photos and friendship at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Jack Miller (left) and Alex Bachynsky stop for a photo as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Calum Taylor and Floyd Scott don kilts as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Clare Keating and Antoine Sauri discover Sauri’s pocket sewn shut, no room for the matching pink pocket square as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Jasmine Wei and Annika Bagh stop for many, many photos as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Lotus Thompson and Jakob Diston strut the red carpet as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Photo op for Bo Brown and Morgan Farlowe as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Colleen McKee opts for an early shoe change, swapping for sneakers as the Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20.(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay High grad class of 2022 gathers with friends and family at Willows Beach Friday, May 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The Oak Bay High class of ’22 gathered on the shores of Willows Beach to celebrate with family and friends Friday (May 20).

The tradition of a different neighbourhood hosting a block party each year shifted in 2019 when the 365 grads that year hit Willows Beach instead.

In 2020 and 2021 parents and schools found other ways to celebrate graduates in less public ways due to provincial health restrictions.

The class holds its recognition ceremony June 23 at the University of Victoria.

