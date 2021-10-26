PHOTOS: Residents decked 0ut for Halloween

Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Even the fairy houses are decked out for Halloween in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

With most traditional events on hold – there will be no trick-or-treat on The Avenue or bonfire in Firefighter’s Park – this year residents are hauling out the Halloween decor in Oak Bay.

This is the second Halloween impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year saw creative candy chutes, slides and tongs used to hand candy to children, to ensure physical distancing.

Dr. Bonnie Henry wants to see more of the same for 2021.

“A lot of the creative things we saw last year are good … things for us to consider this year,” Henry said on Oct. 12, adding the more easily transmissible Delta variant has made it more difficult to gather safely, even with vaccines.

