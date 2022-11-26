PHOTOS: Santa arrives in Victoria with 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

The holidays got underway on Saturday (Nov. 26) night, as the 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Light Parade made its way through downtown Victoria.
Despite the cool drizzle, thousands of onlookers lined Government and Douglas streets as around 50 different floats and groups made their way from the B.C. legislature to Fisgard Street.
Emergency vehicles from around Greater Victoria, boats, trucks, tractors and motorcycles lit up the streets with their bright and festive decorations while onlookers young and old cheered on.
Bands of all sorts marched without skipping a beat and dancers paused occasionally to show off their moves while volunteers handed out candy to children who eagerly stretched out their arms in anticipation.
Smiles were on nearly every face throughout the night, but of course the biggest smiles and cheers were saved for the parade’s last and most important float.
With his sleigh perched atop a float, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus officially arrived for the holiday season with smiles, waves and even some singing of Christmas carols for the crowds.
The Clauses will be on hand in the Hudson Holiday Plaza (1701 Douglas St.) on Nov. 27 for photos, entertainment, and local vendors.
Greater VictoriaParadeSanta Claus