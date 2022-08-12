PHOTOS: Supermoon stands out over Greater Victoria

A supermoon overnight Thursday (Aug. 11) inspired photographers to get out and about across Greater Victoria.
The last supermoon – what scientists call a full moon near or at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth – of 2022 fell at the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.
The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from mid-July to August.
