An Oak Bay park 100 metres out to sea is frequently called Jimmy Chicken Island, officially known as Mary Tod Island – its oldest name in spoken history is Kohweechela.

A natural park of more than six acres, it’s accessible only by boat, though it’s certainly well visited, if the dog poop and empty beverage containers are an indication. There are no dog restrictions in the park.

The park offers panoramic views of both Oak Bay and the adjacent islands.

