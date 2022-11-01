PHOTOS: Treat Street returns to downtown Sidney after two-year-absence

Tom Ried and his parents Jason and Maureen channelled the groovy 1960s as Beacon Avenue in downtown Sidney closed down for Treat Street. One-year-old Hudson appears somewhat overwhelmed but nonetheless in the spirit of Halloween. Four-and-a-half-year-old Arlo Roomani does not quite trust this velociraptor roaming Beacon Avenue during Monday’s Treat Street. Michael Erwin may be 61 years old on paper but remains 12 at heart as he was among hundreds, if not thousands of people getting dressed up for Sidney’s Treat Street that closed off Beacon Avenue. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The Incredibles — Chris Huxtable, Ben Huxtable and Alyson Stuart — showed off their powers Monday afternoon as Treat Street closed down Beacon Avenue in downtown as part of Halloween celebrations. Bean Watson (Piglet), Cam Marsden (Christopher Robin), Morgan Watson (Winnie the Pooh) and Benny Watson (Tigger) came from Hundred Acre Wood to check out Sidney’s Treat Street event on Beacon Avenue. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Michele Holmes, Christina James, Debra Bartlett and Shelley Mann of Holmes Realty highlight the variety of costumes on display during Monday’s Treat Street, which closed Beacon Avenue as part of Halloween celebrations. Five-year-old Kinsley Clark and Janine Gauvin were among the hundreds, if not thousands of people, who took to Beacon Avenue Monday for Treat Street as part of Halloween celebrations. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Staff-Sgt. Wayne Conley looks on as Cpl. Andres Sanchez and Const. Tim Cosgrove hand out candies to Isaac Sitar and Richard Douglas (aka the Joker) during Monday’s Treat Street, which closed down Beacon Avenue in downtown Sidney.

Hundreds, if not thousands of Halloween trick-or-treaters turned Sidney’s Beacon Avenue into a walking gallery of costumes as Treat Street returned to the Saanich Peninsula.

The event, organized by the Peninsula Celebrations Society in cooperation with the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society, last took place on Halloween 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021. It returned in full force on Monday.

The event sees merchants open their stores for local trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, many of whom also dress up. Mindful of regular shoppers, other businesses were handing out candy from temporary roadside stands.

