PHOTOS: Vintage cars line Gorge Road in Saanich for Canada Day Picnic

Vintage and customized vehicles line a portion of Gorge Road West between Tillicum Road and Admirals as part of the return to normal for the Gorge Canada Day Picnic event on July 1. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff) Vintage and customized vehicles, including this 1960s era Cadillac, line a portion of Gorge Road West between Tillicum Road and Admirals as part of the return to normal for the Gorge Canada Day Picnic event on July 1. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff) Vintage and customized vehicles, including the Saanich police historical association’s old squad car, line a portion of Gorge Road West between Tillicum Road and Admirals as part of the return to normal for the Gorge Canada Day Picnic event on July 1. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

A lineup of beautifully restored and customized vehicles is just one element of the revitalized Gorge Canada Day Picnic in Saanich.

The event, making its return after missing the past two years due to restrictions on gathering, is back in full swing on Gorge Road West between Tillicum and Admirals roads, with everything from music to food, family friendly and kids activities including road hockey, the popular Gorge on Art display s from local artists , the Canada Day market, canoe rides , the afternoon Strawberry Tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club, and more.

Check it out and watch this page for more photos from the event as they come up.

