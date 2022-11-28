PHOTOS: Visitors take in last days of salmon run at Goldstream Provincial Park

Laura Myers, Taylor Trapp, and their pup Sitka take in one of the final days of the 2022 salmon run in Goldstream Provincial Park, during a visit from Thunder Bay on Nov. 25. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Laura Myers, Taylor Trapp, and their pup Sitka take in one of the final days of the 2022 salmon run in Goldstream Provincial Park, during a visit from Thunder Bay on Nov. 25. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Salmon make their way upstream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park on Friday, Nov. 25, during the 2022 salmon run. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Salmon make their way upstream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park on Friday, Nov. 25, during the 2022 salmon run. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Laura Myers, Taylor Trapp, and their pup Sitka take in one of the final days of the 2022 salmon run in Goldstream Provincial Park during a visit from Thunder Bay on Nov. 25. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Laura Myers, Taylor Trapp, and their pup Sitka take in one of the final days of the 2022 salmon run in Goldstream Provincial Park during a visit from Thunder Bay on Nov. 25. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Salmon make their way upstream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park on Friday, Nov. 25, during the 2022 salmon run. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Salmon make their way upstream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park on Friday, Nov. 25, during the 2022 salmon run. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Goldstream Provincial Park remained busy with visitors looking to take in the final weeks of the 2022 salmon run.

Folks looking to take in the natural wonder didn’t have to venture very far on Friday (Nov. 25), with hundreds of salmon visible just steps from the parking lot.

The annual salmon run typically occurs between mid to late October and early December and features millions of salmon making their way up streams across coastal B.C. to find a suitable patch of gravel riverbed to spawn in, eventually dying after completing their life’s goal.

